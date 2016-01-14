Dr. Richard Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Foley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Foley, MD
Dr. Richard Foley, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley's Office Locations
North Houston Nephrology & Diagnostics Associates, PA607 Timerdale Ln Ste 201, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 805-3725
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Foley for 20 plus years. Could not be in better hands and would highly recommend.
About Dr. Richard Foley, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1083699383
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.