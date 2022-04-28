Overview

Dr. Richard Follwell, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Follwell works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Diagnostic Imaging - Stuart in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Obesity and Mesenteric Lymphadenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.