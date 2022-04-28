See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Stuart, FL
Dr. Richard Follwell, DO

Bariatric Surgery
4.6 (36)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Follwell, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Follwell works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Diagnostic Imaging - Stuart in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Obesity and Mesenteric Lymphadenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Diagnostic Imaging - Stuart
    3801 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 287-5200
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Martin Treasure Coast Surgeons
    2221 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34996 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 219-4026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 28, 2022
    For some reason my review keep being deleted so I’ll keep posting. Dr Follwell is awesome! He is a great experienced physician and I highly recommend him. Emma was awesome, Eileen was awesome! However they have one sour apple in their group that made me want to go to another surgeon SHANNON. Very nasty attitude towards Dr Follwell patients. I’m not the only one that felt she needs to go I spoke to other patients in a group and she has been nasty to several. Shannon spoke to me as if I was a child me being a nurse for over 14 years myself I know she needs to do better! Shannon is the only person in that office that needs to go! Then I was recently told by one of Dr. Follwell previous patients that she is his wife so we are just going to pray for him such a nice talented man should not have to deal with such an attention seeking woman with a bad attitude.
    About Dr. Richard Follwell, DO

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1194711713
    Education & Certifications

    • Des Peres Hospital
    • Capital Region Medical Center
    • University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Follwell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Follwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Follwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Follwell works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Diagnostic Imaging - Stuart in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Follwell’s profile.

    Dr. Follwell has seen patients for Gallstones, Obesity and Mesenteric Lymphadenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Follwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Follwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Follwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Follwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Follwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

