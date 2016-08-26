See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rochester, NY
Dr. Richard Gagnier, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (12)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Gagnier, MD

Dr. Richard Gagnier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gagnier works at Richard G Gagnier MD in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gagnier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard G Gagnier MD
    900 Winton Rd S, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 244-4510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aug 26, 2016
    I have been with Dr. Gagnier for over 30 years. The best !!!!!
    Michael Polito in Marion, NY — Aug 26, 2016
    About Dr. Richard Gagnier, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740298413
    Education & Certifications

    • Lariboisiere Hosp
    • Genesee Hosp|Henry Ford Hospital
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Internal Medicine
