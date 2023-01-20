Dr. Richard Garfinkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garfinkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Garfinkel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Garfinkel, MD
Dr. Richard Garfinkel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Garfinkel's Office Locations
The Retina Group of Washington8270 Willow Oaks Corporate Dr Ste 600, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-9336
The Retina Group of Washington5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1540, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 474-4679
Fairfax8505 Arlington Blvd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 991-5181
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and personal. He and his team got me through everything quickly and efficiently.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1831163997
- Wayne St University
- University of Michigan
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
