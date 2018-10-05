Overview of Dr. Richard George, MD

Dr. Richard George, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Post Falls, ID. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.