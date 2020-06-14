Dr. Richard Hell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hell, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Hell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Az/Umc
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants23 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste 200, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 375-3577
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
A really outstanding doctor who cares about his patients. Very helpful with scheduling. He helped me understand some of the underlying issues and why he made certain recommendations. I have a great deal of confidence in him!
About Dr. Richard Hell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1114937927
Education & Certifications
- U Az/Umc
- Cedars-Sinai/UCLA
- Cedars-Sinai/UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hell has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.