Overview of Dr. Richard Hofacker, DPM

Dr. Richard Hofacker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Akron, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF AKRON / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Hofacker works at Richard M Hofacker DPM in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.