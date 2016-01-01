See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Richard Huh, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Huh, MD

Dr. Richard Huh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Huh works at Rush University Hospitalists in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huh's Office Locations

    Rush University Hospitalists
    Rush University Hospitalists
1717 W Congress Pkwy Ste 325, Chicago, IL 60612
(312) 942-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Richard Huh, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487742409
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
