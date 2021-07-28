Overview of Dr. Richard Hussong, MD

Dr. Richard Hussong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hussong works at Surgical Specialists in Hilton Head Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.