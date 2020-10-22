Dr. Richard Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Johnston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Johnston, MD
Dr. Richard Johnston, MD is an Urology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from University Of Auckland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Johnston's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Associates NW34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 883-2646
-
2
Franciscan Urology Associates - Tacoma1708 Yakima Ave Ste 310, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 207-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnston is an outstanding physician. Takes the time to explain the treatment and options.
About Dr. Richard Johnston, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cambridge University|Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Royal College Of Surgeons
- University Of Auckland School Of Medicine
