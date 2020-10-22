Overview of Dr. Richard Johnston, MD

Dr. Richard Johnston, MD is an Urology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from University Of Auckland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Johnston works at Urology Associates NW in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.