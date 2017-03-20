Overview of Dr. Richard Karanfilian, MD

Dr. Richard Karanfilian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Karanfilian works at Richard G. Karanfilian M.d. PC in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.