Overview of Dr. Richard Kinnard, MD

Dr. Richard Kinnard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Kinnard works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Columbia in Columbia, MD with other offices in Fulton, MD, Catonsville, MD and Eldersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.