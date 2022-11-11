Overview of Dr. Richard Lee, MD

Dr. Richard Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.



Dr. Lee works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Irvine, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.