Dr. Richard Lee, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (88)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Lee, MD

Dr. Richard Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.

Dr. Lee works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Irvine, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Orthopedic Institute
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 400, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-5071
  2. 2
    Newport Orthopedic Institute
    22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-5071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Nov 11, 2022
    First thing I’m gonna say is I cannot understand the bad reviews because I had such a great experience with Dr. Lee and his staff all the way around, it’s hard to believe they’re talking about the same people. I’ve only had my very first visit Dr. Lee, I have extreme scoliosis and all of my lumbar discs are bulged and many pinched nerves. During my visit with Dr. Lee I found him to be: Very knowledgeable. Very informative. Took lots of time to explain things to me about the surgery and what to expect afterwards. Caring about my situation. Very timely. I’m looking forward to having him as my surgeon.
    Great Experience — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Lee, MD
    About Dr. Richard Lee, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1508040304
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • Yale University
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

