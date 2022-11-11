Dr. Richard Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Lee, MD
Dr. Richard Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Newport Orthopedic Institute16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 400, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 722-5071
-
2
Newport Orthopedic Institute22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-5071
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First thing I’m gonna say is I cannot understand the bad reviews because I had such a great experience with Dr. Lee and his staff all the way around, it’s hard to believe they’re talking about the same people. I’ve only had my very first visit Dr. Lee, I have extreme scoliosis and all of my lumbar discs are bulged and many pinched nerves. During my visit with Dr. Lee I found him to be: Very knowledgeable. Very informative. Took lots of time to explain things to me about the surgery and what to expect afterwards. Caring about my situation. Very timely. I’m looking forward to having him as my surgeon.
About Dr. Richard Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1508040304
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Yale University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
