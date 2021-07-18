Overview of Dr. Richard Lee, MD

Dr. Richard Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at East Idaho Ear, Nose & Throat in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Tonsillitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.