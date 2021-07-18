See All Otolaryngologists in Idaho Falls, ID
Dr. Richard Lee, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Lee, MD

Dr. Richard Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at East Idaho Ear, Nose & Throat in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Tonsillitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Idaho Ear, Nose & Throat
    3446 S 15th E, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 996-2110
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Tonsillitis
Ear Ache
Otosclerosis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Ear Ache
Otosclerosis

Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 18, 2021
    I am not a local resident but I had an issue and needed to see him quickly. The staff was very kind. He is a nice man. I trust his opinions. I honestly couldn't tell you how good he is at what he does because I had almost no time to do any research on him before the visit. He was recommended to me by an Audiologist. Overall Good visit. Quick Easy got the result I needed.
    — Jul 18, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Lee, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770796583
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado Health Science Center
    • Case Western Res U/Univ Hosp
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    • The College Of Idaho
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at East Idaho Ear, Nose & Throat in Idaho Falls, ID. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chronic Tonsillitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

