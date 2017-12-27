Dr. Richard Leeds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leeds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Leeds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Leeds, MD
Dr. Richard Leeds, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Morristown Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Leeds works at
Dr. Leeds' Office Locations
Medicor Cardiology, P.A.225 Jackson St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 476-5783
Medicor Cardiology in Branchburg3322 US Highway 22 Ste 1002 Bldg 10, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 476-5712
Medicor Cardiology, P.A.331 US Highway 206 Ste 1A, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 476-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Morristown Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leeds is the best! He has cared for my family members for years. He is thorough and truly cares about his patients. I recommend him wholeheartedly.
About Dr. Richard Leeds, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1962475285
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent's Hosp, NYC
- Beth Israel Med Ctr, NYC
- Beth Israel Med Ctr, NYC
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leeds has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leeds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leeds using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leeds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leeds works at
Dr. Leeds has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leeds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leeds speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Leeds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leeds.
