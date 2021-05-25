Dr. Lennertz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richard Lennertz Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Lennertz Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Locations
Metropolitan Medical Center LLC4495 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 967-3550
Aurora West Allis Medical Center8901 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 328-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lennertz is wonderful, he knows exactly what he is doing, and is really in tune with what he is doing. He knew exactly when I was in pain, without me having to say, and fixed it right away. He went as slow as I needed, and talked to me through the whole procedure. His staff is also wonderful helpful and friendly, I would recommend him for cortisone shots to anyone.
About Dr. Richard Lennertz Jr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lennertz Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lennertz Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lennertz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lennertz Jr.
