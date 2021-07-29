Dr. Richard Limbert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Limbert, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Limbert, DO is a Dermatologist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Dr. Limbert works at
Locations
Cape Girardeau2116 Megan Dr Ste 102, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 335-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Limbert for several years. He always provides excellent care. He has removed cancers and precancerous spots on my face several times. He and his staff are professional, friendly and they make me feel comfortable. I trust Dr Limbert completely.
About Dr. Richard Limbert, DO
- Dermatology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Limbert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Limbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Limbert has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Itchy Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Limbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Limbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limbert.
