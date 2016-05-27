See All General Surgeons in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Richard Lovato, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (13)
Map Pin Small Lakewood, CO
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Lovato, MD

Dr. Richard Lovato, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Lovato works at Associated Surgeons in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Lovato's Office Locations

    Colorado Breast Imaging
    Colorado Breast Imaging
11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 210, Lakewood, CO 80228
(720) 321-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas

Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 27, 2016
    Dr. Lovato is excellent! I had a cyst on my thigh that increased in size very quickly, then became infected. I schedule an appointment with Dr. Lovato who said it needed to be removed immediately. He worked me into his already full schedule that week and removed the cyst. Everything went smoothly. Also, all the staff at St. Anthony's were excellent, too.
    Bill C. in Arvada, CO — May 27, 2016
    About Dr. Richard Lovato, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1598727166
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Ky Hospital
    • University Of Kentucky
    • Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Lovato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lovato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lovato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lovato works at Associated Surgeons in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Lovato’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

