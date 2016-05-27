Dr. Richard Lovato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lovato, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Colorado Breast Imaging11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 210, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lovato is excellent! I had a cyst on my thigh that increased in size very quickly, then became infected. I schedule an appointment with Dr. Lovato who said it needed to be removed immediately. He worked me into his already full schedule that week and removed the cyst. Everything went smoothly. Also, all the staff at St. Anthony's were excellent, too.
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky Hospital
- University Of Kentucky
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Dr. Lovato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovato speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovato.
