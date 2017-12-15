Dr. Richard Mather III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mather III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Mather III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC.
Duke Sports Science Institute3475 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-5888
Duke Raleigh Hospital Rehab Unit5213 S Alston Ave, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 684-8111
Rheu-rheumatology-mpdc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-8111TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Duke University Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mather and his team made the process from diagnosis to surgery clear & easy. I appreciated Dr. Mather not being pushy about going into surgery, he put the decision into my hands. Once I knew it was time, everything was very simple from scheduling to day of surgery care. The office, PT center and ambulatory surgery center were all clean, convenient and filled with friendly staff members!
Dr. Mather III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mather III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Mather III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mather III.
