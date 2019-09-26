Dr. Richard Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Pineville.
Locations
Tryomn Medical Partners16817 Marvin Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 495-6036
Tryon Medical Partners6060 Piedmont Row Dr S Fl 10, Charlotte, NC 28287 Directions (704) 495-6334
- 3 11030 Golf Links Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 495-6970
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had two stents installed in Erie, Pa. following a heart attack and transferred to Dr. Miller here in Charlotte where we have a home (Tega Cay, SC). My wife is receiving cancer treatments here also. I have found Dr. Miller to be very thorough and willing to spend whatever time is required to review my heart health treatment with me.
About Dr. Richard Miller, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.