Dr. Richard Min, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Min, MD
Dr. Richard Min, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Kathleen E. Min. M.d. LLC1380 Lusitana St Ste 515, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 523-3859
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Very efficient and professional. Always very thorough. Very punctual and I never have to wait. Dr. Min has been my primary physician for many years and I am completely satisfied with him.
About Dr. Richard Min, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Min accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Min has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
