Dr. Richard Min, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (16)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Min, MD

Dr. Richard Min, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Min works at RICHARD T MIN, MD in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Min's Office Locations

  1
    Kathleen E. Min. M.d. LLC
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 515, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 523-3859

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Limb Swelling
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Limb Swelling
Wellness Examination

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 16, 2021
    Very efficient and professional. Always very thorough. Very punctual and I never have to wait. Dr. Min has been my primary physician for many years and I am completely satisfied with him.
    Robert — Mar 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Richard Min, MD
    About Dr. Richard Min, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255482238
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Min has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Min has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Min. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Min.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Min, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Min appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

