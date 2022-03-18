Overview of Dr. Richard Nadjarian, MD

Dr. Richard Nadjarian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Nadjarian works at Medicus Pain & Spine, PLC in Canton, MI with other offices in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.