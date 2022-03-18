Dr. Richard Nadjarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadjarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Nadjarian, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Nadjarian, MD
Dr. Richard Nadjarian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Medicus Pain and Spine, PLC - Canton44633 Joy Rd Ste 200, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 446-0337
Medicus Pain and Spine Plc.36880 Woodward Ave Ste 220, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 594-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- Medicare
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Najarian is an example of excellence in health care. He has so much knowledge about the body and pain and is so thorough in his approach His bedside manner is perfection .. explains things , Is so patient and supportive.. He should teach a course on connecting with patients I am from Canada and he was able to take private pay This is my first pain free day in weeks after an injection .. the surgical clinic he uses is so impressive as well ... He is amazing
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1164440889
- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
- Grace Hosp Detroit
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
