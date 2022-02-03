Dr. Richard Newman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Newman, DMD
Overview
Dr. Richard Newman, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York)
Dr. Newman works at
Locations
-
1
West Orange Orthodontic Office395 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 15, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 833-1215
-
2
Randolph Orthodontic Office431 State Route 10, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 920-3576MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?
The office staff and Dr. Newman are incredibly patient and helpful. Dr. Newman is compassionate and took the time to explain everything and made my daughter feel comfortable with the whole process. She is just finishing treatment and her smile looks amazing! Thank you Dr. Newman and your wonderful team!
About Dr. Richard Newman, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- 1457406878
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman speaks Spanish.
678 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.