Super Profile

Dr. Richard Newman, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.9 (678)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Richard Newman, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York)

Dr. Newman works at Newman Orthodontics - Richard A. Newman, DMD, PA in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Randolph, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Orange Orthodontic Office
    395 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 15, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 833-1215
  2. 2
    Randolph Orthodontic Office
    431 State Route 10, Randolph, NJ 07869 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 920-3576
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bite Adjustment
Ceramic Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces
Bite Adjustment
Ceramic Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces

Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Fixed Orthodontic Correction Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Overjet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overjet
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 678 ratings
    Patient Ratings (678)
    5 Star
    (622)
    4 Star
    (32)
    3 Star
    (13)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Richard Newman, DMD

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457406878
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York)
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Newman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    678 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

