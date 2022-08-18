Overview of Dr. Richard Nixon, MD

Dr. Richard Nixon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Nixon works at Northwest Orthopedic Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.