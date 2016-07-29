Dr. Nora has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Nora, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Nora, MD
Dr. Richard Nora, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Nora's Office Locations
Alvin & Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute at Sinai Hospital2401 W Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-4734Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nora sincerely cares about his patients. He is humorous, thoughtful, and willing to take the time to listen to your problems. A most efficient yet considerate doctor - and I have been with him for 15 years.
About Dr. Richard Nora, MD
- Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1376570846
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nora accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.