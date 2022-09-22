Overview

Dr. Richard Orr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greer, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Orr works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - Pelham in Greer, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.