Overview of Dr. Richard Ospina, MD

Dr. Richard Ospina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Ospina works at Inova Medical Group - Neurosciences in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Post-Concussion Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.