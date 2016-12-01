Dr. Richard Ospina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ospina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Ospina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Inova Medical Group Neurology Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4500
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Richard Ospina is a excellent Neurologist. He is honest, trustworthy, caring, fabulous bedside manners, finds the root of the problem then the solution. He takes time with his patients and listens. His communication skills are marvellous. I can't say enough how he helped and is still helping our Mother and has put our family at ease. Thank you so very much Dr Richard Ospina.
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Dr. Ospina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ospina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ospina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ospina has seen patients for Insomnia, Post-Concussion Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ospina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ospina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ospina.
