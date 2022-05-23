Overview

Dr. Richard Pak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Pak works at Summit Primary Care in Hermitage, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.