Overview of Dr. Richard Paul, MD

Dr. Richard Paul, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Paul works at Beebe Healthcare Center in Lewes, DE with other offices in Rehoboth Beach, DE and Milford, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.