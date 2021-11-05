See All Psychiatrists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Richard Payne, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (12)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Payne, MD

Dr. Richard Payne, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. Payne works at Payne & Associates Inc. in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Psychosis and Homicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Payne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Payne & Associates Inc.
    8150 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 228-9464
  2. 2
    Haven Behavioral Hospital of Indianapolis
    6720 Parkdale Pl Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 208-9114

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychosis
Homicidal Ideation
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychosis
Homicidal Ideation

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 05, 2021
    Dr. Payne has an extensive background in treating mental disorders. He is very good at diagnosing and prescribing effective treatments. After years of seeking treatment I was referred to Dr. Payne who found the perfect medication to treat my mental health problems. Sometimes you have to be a little bit assertive to be sure he addresses all of your concerns but he does listen and is very thorough in working with you to come up with an effective treatment plan.
    Cindy R — Nov 05, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Payne, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710104088
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

