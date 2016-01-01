Dr. Richard Pfau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Pfau, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Pfau, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Temple University Medical School.
Dr. Pfau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anne Arundel Dermatology7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pfau?
About Dr. Richard Pfau, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1518935485
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Nc Meml
- Temple University Medical School
- Anatomic Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pfau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pfau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pfau works at
Dr. Pfau has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Contact Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pfau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pfau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.