Dr. Richard Pfau, MD

Dermatology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Richard Pfau, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Temple University Medical School.

Dr. Pfau works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Contact Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Contact Dermatitis
Warts
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Richard Pfau, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518935485
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Nc Meml
    Medical Education
    • Temple University Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Anatomic Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Pfau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pfau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pfau works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Pfau’s profile.

    Dr. Pfau has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Contact Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pfau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pfau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

