Dr. Richard Prewitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Prewitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Locations
Collier Hma Physician Management LLC6376 Pine Ridge Rd Unit 200, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4221
Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4033Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional knowledgeable thorough and kind
About Dr. Richard Prewitt, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
