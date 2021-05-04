See All Cardiologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Richard Prewitt, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Prewitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Prewitt works at Physicians Regional Medical Group in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

View Profile
View Profile
View Profile
Locations

  1. 1
    Collier Hma Physician Management LLC
    6376 Pine Ridge Rd Unit 200, Naples, FL 34119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 348-4221
  2. 2
    Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge
    6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 348-4033
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Mitral Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Mitral Valve Disease

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 04, 2021
    Very professional knowledgeable thorough and kind
    Rita Pisa — May 04, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Prewitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326052374
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Prewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prewitt works at Physicians Regional Medical Group in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Prewitt’s profile.

    Dr. Prewitt has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Prewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prewitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

