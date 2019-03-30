Dr. Richard Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rhee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Rhee, MD
Dr. Richard Rhee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from Catholic Medical Center and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Rhee works at
Dr. Rhee's Office Locations
Jersey Shore Neurology Associates P.A.1900 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 775-2400
Jersey Shore Neurology Associates1900 Corlies Ave, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 775-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This physician, bar none, is the best physician whose care I've come under in a long time. He did not rush the evaluation, explained things in a succinct manner, was very respectful of my privacy and was very compassionate in his approach to the issues I was suffering from. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Richard Rhee, MD
- Neurology
- English, Korean
- 1659346112
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Medical Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee works at
Dr. Rhee has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Myelopathy and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rhee speaks Korean.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.