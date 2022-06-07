Overview

Dr. Richard Ruben, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Ruben works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.