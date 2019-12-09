Dr. Richard Salib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Salib, MD
Dr. Richard Salib, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Maple Grove Hospital.
Summit Orthopedics Ltd710 Commerce Dr Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (952) 814-6600
Plymouth Clinic41203 Radio Dr, Woodbury, MN 55129 Directions (651) 968-5201
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Maple Grove Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I highly recommend Dr. Salib. I am 20 years post op from S1L5-L5L4 anterior/posterior fusion with bone graphs & caging. 4 years later he removed my hardware due to me taking 3 bad falls on ice and breaking the head of one of my screws. Dr. Salib explained everything on my level & didn't sugar coat anything. I had 2 annular severed disc's. He gave me different options along with the success rates & his opinion, needless to say, even though odds were against me I chose to spend the next 18 months trying band aid procedures trying to avoid the fusion. He was right from the start when he said they would only buy me time and that fusion would be my best chance. I thank him every day for giving me my life back. 20 years & still going strong without having to have any more levels done. He is the BEST!! Tami Granmo Puposky, Mn.
- Sw Mich Area Hlth Ed Ctr
- Bronson Meth Hosp
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Salib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salib accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Salib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.