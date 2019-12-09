See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Paul, MN
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Salib, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (22)
Map Pin Small Saint Paul, MN
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Salib, MD

Dr. Richard Salib, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Maple Grove Hospital.

Dr. Salib works at SUMMIT ORTHOPEDICS LTD in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salib's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Orthopedics Ltd
    710 Commerce Dr Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 814-6600
  2. 2
    Plymouth Clinic
    41203 Radio Dr, Woodbury, MN 55129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 968-5201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • Maple Grove Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 09, 2019

I highly recommend Dr. Salib. I am 20 years post op from S1L5-L5L4 anterior/posterior fusion with bone graphs & caging. 4 years later he removed my hardware due to me taking 3 bad falls on ice and breaking the head of one of my screws. Dr. Salib explained everything on my level & didn't sugar coat anything. I had 2 annular severed disc's. He gave me different options along with the success rates & his opinion, needless to say, even though odds were against me I chose to spend the next 18 months trying band aid procedures trying to avoid the fusion. He was right from the start when he said they would only buy me time and that fusion would be my best chance. I thank him every day for giving me my life back. 20 years & still going strong without having to have any more levels done. He is the BEST!! Tami Granmo Puposky, Mn.

tami lynn granmo — Dec 09, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Salib, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083641922
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sw Mich Area Hlth Ed Ctr
    Internship
    • Bronson Meth Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Salib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Salib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

