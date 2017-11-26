Dr. Richard San Antonio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. San Antonio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard San Antonio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard San Antonio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warwick, RI.
Dr. San Antonio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Richard P. San Antonio M.d. Facc Inc.215 Toll Gate Rd Ste 305, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 738-2601
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. San Antonio?
He is very personable and gives the patient all the time they need. He is also very thorough and knowledgeable in his field. His staff is also excellent and friendly!
About Dr. Richard San Antonio, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1346228988
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. San Antonio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. San Antonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. San Antonio works at
Dr. San Antonio has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. San Antonio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. San Antonio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. San Antonio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. San Antonio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. San Antonio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.