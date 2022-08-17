Dr. Richard Scharf, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Scharf, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Scharf, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Roselle Park, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Bayonne Medical Center.
Scharf, Conte, Bastianelli, Mazzoni, PA505 CHESTNUT ST, Roselle Park, NJ 07204 Directions (908) 437-8404
Bayonne Medical Center778 Kennedy Blvd Ste A, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 812-9120
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Outstanding facial plastic surgeon with exceptional outcomes. Had multiple procedures performed and never disappointed
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Flint Osteopathic Hospital
- The Union Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Scharf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scharf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Scharf using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Scharf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scharf has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scharf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scharf speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.