Dr. Richard Scharf, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Roselle Park, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Bayonne Medical Center.



Dr. Scharf works at Scharf, Conte, Bastianelli, Mazzoni, PA in Roselle Park, NJ with other offices in Bayonne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.