Overview of Dr. Richard Sellers, MD

Dr. Richard Sellers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.



Dr. Sellers works at Richard G. Sellers, MD - Affiliated with Ortho Florida, LLC in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Gulf Breeze, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.