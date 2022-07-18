See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Richard Sellers, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (37)
Map Pin Small Pensacola, FL
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Sellers, MD

Dr. Richard Sellers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.

Dr. Sellers works at Richard G. Sellers, MD - Affiliated with Ortho Florida, LLC in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Gulf Breeze, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sellers' Office Locations

    Richard G. Sellers, MD - Affiliated with Ortho Florida, LLC
    4700 Bayou Blvd Ste 1C, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 916-9777
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Gulf Breeze Office
    41 Fairpoint Dr Ste B, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 916-9777
    Northside Office
    2020 E Johnson Ave # 104, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 916-9777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 18, 2022
    Two knee surgeries with Dr Sellers, he did a great job. He and is staff are superb! Excellent bedside manner and explains everything so that I could understand. Excellent experience each time!
    Stephanie Mull — Jul 18, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Sellers, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376546028
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
    Internship
    • Orthopedic Surgery - University of California
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
