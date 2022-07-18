Dr. Richard Sellers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sellers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sellers, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Sellers, MD
Dr. Richard Sellers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Sellers works at
Dr. Sellers' Office Locations
-
1
Richard G. Sellers, MD - Affiliated with Ortho Florida, LLC4700 Bayou Blvd Ste 1C, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 916-9777Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gulf Breeze Office41 Fairpoint Dr Ste B, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 916-9777
-
3
Northside Office2020 E Johnson Ave # 104, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 916-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sellers?
Two knee surgeries with Dr Sellers, he did a great job. He and is staff are superb! Excellent bedside manner and explains everything so that I could understand. Excellent experience each time!
About Dr. Richard Sellers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1376546028
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Orthopedic Surgery - University of California
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sellers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sellers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sellers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sellers works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sellers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sellers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.