Dr. Richard Shinbrot, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Shinbrot, DO
Dr. Richard Shinbrot, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Shinbrot's Office Locations
Richard G. Shinbrot D.o. P.c.1 Stuart Gate Ofc B, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 795-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shinbrot is wonderful!! I had my first visit with Dr. Shinbrot in 2013 when a lump was discovered in my breast. I was terrified!! When I saw Dr. Shinbrot he was very understanding of my acute anxiety. He was calming, reassuring and caring. He took the time to explain what was shown in my diagnostic tests and what his plan was. He answered all my questions patiently and clearly. When the day of surgery came we was very attentive to my concerns, very focused and very professional. I felt that I was in very good hands. I have seen Dr. Shinbrot every six months since then and it is always a pleasure. At each visit he knows who I am, I am not just another patient. His office staff is as exceptional as he is, always friendly, helpful and knowledgable.
About Dr. Richard Shinbrot, DO
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1326080342
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shinbrot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shinbrot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shinbrot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shinbrot has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Lipomas and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shinbrot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shinbrot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shinbrot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shinbrot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shinbrot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.