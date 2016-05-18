Overview of Dr. Richard Spelts, DO

Dr. Richard Spelts, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Spelts works at SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ORTHOPEDIC in Simi Valley, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.