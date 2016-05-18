See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Simi Valley, CA
Dr. Richard Spelts, DO

Sports Medicine
2.6 (17)
Map Pin Small Simi Valley, CA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Spelts, DO

Dr. Richard Spelts, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Spelts works at SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ORTHOPEDIC in Simi Valley, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Spelts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    3605 Alamo St Ste 200, Simi Valley, CA 93063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 578-8550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Thousand Oaks
    375 Rolling Oaks Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 497-7015
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Concussion Treatment
McMurray's Test
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Concussion Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 18, 2016
    I highly recommend Dr. Spelts. He is very thorough, knowledgable, and takes the time to explain your condition and treatment and ensures your understanding of both. He also takes the time to answer your questions and concerns. Outstanding experience !
    May 18, 2016
    About Dr. Richard Spelts, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437240355
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan State University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Glendale Adventist Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Redlands
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Spelts, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Spelts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spelts accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Spelts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Spelts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spelts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spelts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

