Overview of Dr. Richard Tabershaw, MD

Dr. Richard Tabershaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Community Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Tabershaw works at Suffolk Orthopaedic Associates in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.