Dr. Watnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Watnick, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Watnick, MD
Dr. Richard Watnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Watnick's Office Locations
Family Practice Care Pllc25350 Kelly Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 772-1990
- 2 3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 645, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-9151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watnick?
About Dr. Richard Watnick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1144211699
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watnick has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Watnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.