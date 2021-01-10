Overview of Dr. Richard Whipple, MD

Dr. Richard Whipple, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Whipple works at The Bone & Joint Center in Albany, NY with other offices in Malta, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.