Overview of Dr. Richard Winakur, MD

Dr. Richard Winakur, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Winakur works at Univ. of Maryland St. Joseph Pain Specialists LLC in Towson, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD and Middle River, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.