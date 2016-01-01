Dr. Richard Wolf, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wolf, DO
Dr. Richard Wolf, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
UC San Diego Medical Center, La Jolla, CA 92037
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Richard Wolf, DO
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University of California, San Diego
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Naval Hosp
- Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Breech Position, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Placenta Previa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
