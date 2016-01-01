Overview

Dr. Richard Wolf, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Wolf works at UC San Diego Medical Center in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breech Position, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Placenta Previa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.