Dr. Richard Woodworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Woodworth, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Woodworth, MD
Dr. Richard Woodworth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Woodworth works at
Dr. Woodworth's Office Locations
-
1
Desert Orthopaedic Center-desert2800 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-1616Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodworth?
He took plenty of time explaining problem. It was an emergency so I saw him in the hospital.
About Dr. Richard Woodworth, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821007287
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodworth works at
Dr. Woodworth has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woodworth speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.