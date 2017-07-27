Dr. Richmond Kilpatrick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richmond Kilpatrick, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richmond Kilpatrick, DPM
Dr. Richmond Kilpatrick, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Kilpatrick's Office Locations
Presbyterian Medical Group8300 Constitution Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 253-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an emergency situation and received a referral from my doctor to see Dr Kilpatrick. He was quick to evaluate my situation and schedule surgery. He understood my stress level and made me feel confident in his ability to repair my ankle. I liked his manner and treatment of those around him. My recovery will be a few months.
About Dr. Richmond Kilpatrick, DPM
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1235223611
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilpatrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilpatrick has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilpatrick.
