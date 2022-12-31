Dr. Riffat Ashai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riffat Ashai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Riffat Ashai, MD
Dr. Riffat Ashai, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom.
Dr. Ashai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ashai's Office Locations
-
1
Psych Associates/Maryland9520 Berger Rd Ste 203, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (410) 290-6940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashai?
We do virtually visits Dr. Ashai is always on time No long waits Very Knowledgeable, Patience, Hopefully we will stay with Dr. Ashai for a long time Definitely would recommend Dr. Ashai
About Dr. Riffat Ashai, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1003857038
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashai accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashai works at
Dr. Ashai has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.