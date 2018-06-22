Dr. Rigoberto Puente-Guzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puente-Guzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rigoberto Puente-Guzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rigoberto Puente-Guzman, MD
Dr. Rigoberto Puente-Guzman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Puente-Guzman works at
Dr. Puente-Guzman's Office Locations
1
SIMEDHealth - Rehabilitation Medicine4343 Newberry Rd Ste 14, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 423-7850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Interventional Pain Management4741 NW 8th Ave Ste C, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 574-6860
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A skilled and caring doctor.
About Dr. Rigoberto Puente-Guzman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578542437
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent'S Med Center|Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester|Strong Memorial Hospital
- St Vincent's Medical Center
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puente-Guzman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puente-Guzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puente-Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puente-Guzman works at
Dr. Puente-Guzman has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puente-Guzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puente-Guzman speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Puente-Guzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puente-Guzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puente-Guzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puente-Guzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.