Dr. Rikin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rikin Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rikin Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants701 Tuscan Dr Ste 110, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 442-1900
-
2
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants7777 Forest Ln Ste C828, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 496-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I saw Dr. Patel for the second time this year within this timeframe he took upon his self to gather all my medical records from another state and gave me a current treatment plan. I work for a group providers and I would recommend anyone to see him. He is efficient and explains in detail from a medical stance what is best. He did not rush me and was very open to questions comments or concerns. Top bedside manner great job Dr. Patel! (His staff is amazing as well)
About Dr. Rikin Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1265640932
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diarrhea, Vomiting Disorders and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.