Overview

Dr. Rikin Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Patel works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Irving, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Vomiting Disorders and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.